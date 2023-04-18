Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.64.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $174.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

