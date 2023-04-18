Balentine LLC Acquires New Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,050.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,664.00 to $1,743.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $1,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,868.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $1,775.00 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,775.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,615.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,542.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,427 shares of company stock worth $17,051,886 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

