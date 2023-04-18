Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $306,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.73.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,580 shares of company stock worth $33,641,330 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $201.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2,743.22, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

