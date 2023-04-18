Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 484 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $48.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.