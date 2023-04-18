Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,330 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after buying an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,861,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,930,000 after purchasing an additional 872,348 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,198.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 781,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 721,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,447,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

