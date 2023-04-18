Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLPI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 80,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

