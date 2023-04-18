1,365 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $174.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $190.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.77.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.43.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

