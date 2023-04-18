The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $304,744.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock worth $7,524,178. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

