Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at Citigroup

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $111.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

Shares of PGR opened at $138.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.88 and its 200 day moving average is $132.97. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $106.35 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Progressive will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $802,968,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1,235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Progressive by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,689,000 after purchasing an additional 914,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

