Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at Citigroup

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $111.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.07.
Progressive Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of PGR opened at $138.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.88 and its 200 day moving average is $132.97. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $106.35 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.
Insider Transactions at Progressive
In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $802,968,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1,235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Progressive by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,689,000 after purchasing an additional 914,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progressive (PGR)
- Three S&P Energy Names with High Dividend Yields
- PepsiCo Inc. on Breakout Watch, New Highs Eminent
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.