Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their outperform rating on shares of Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GNFT. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Genfit from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Genfit from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.
Shares of GNFT opened at $3.88 on Friday. Genfit has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06.
Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.
