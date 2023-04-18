Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their outperform rating on shares of Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GNFT. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Genfit from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Genfit from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Genfit Price Performance

Shares of GNFT opened at $3.88 on Friday. Genfit has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genfit

Genfit Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Genfit by 1,992.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genfit in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Genfit by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 23,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Genfit in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genfit by 181.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

