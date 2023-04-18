Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 904,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,843,000 after buying an additional 63,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $219,905,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar General Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 target price (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.75.

Shares of DG opened at $213.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

