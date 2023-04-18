Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

C has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.74.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average is $47.20. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

