Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report issued on Sunday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.92 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on C. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.74.

NYSE C opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 10.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 55,347 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 5.4% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

