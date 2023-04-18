SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $308.00 at Morgan Stanley

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.03% from the stock’s current price.
SBAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.80.
SBA Communications Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of SBAC opened at $263.18 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 0.51.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $310,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,689,000 after purchasing an additional 874,947 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after purchasing an additional 594,994 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 13.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,729,000 after buying an additional 407,347 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 423,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,503,000 after buying an additional 243,923 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
