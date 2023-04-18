SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $308.00 at Morgan Stanley

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.03% from the stock’s current price.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.80.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $263.18 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $310,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,689,000 after purchasing an additional 874,947 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after purchasing an additional 594,994 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 13.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,729,000 after buying an additional 407,347 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 423,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,503,000 after buying an additional 243,923 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.