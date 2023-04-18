Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.70.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,613,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,819,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

