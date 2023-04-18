Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

NYSE SUN opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $48.59.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sunoco by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

