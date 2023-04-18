NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Given New $72.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.55.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,894 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,983 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy Partners



NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

