BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 17.58%. On average, analysts expect BCB Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Stock Performance

BCBP stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $196.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61. BCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $20.71.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCBP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Lyga bought 2,000 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,350.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,300 shares of company stock worth $115,723. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

See Also

