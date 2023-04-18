State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $19,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WCN opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

In other news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.88.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

