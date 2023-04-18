New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,388,000 after buying an additional 438,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,483,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,469,000 after purchasing an additional 139,059 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,046,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,281,000 after purchasing an additional 105,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,720 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Kroger Price Performance

KR opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $1,404,471.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $1,404,471.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,521.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,497. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

