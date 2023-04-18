Atria Investments Inc Sells 6,087 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.7% of Atria Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $34,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,801,000 after purchasing an additional 767,699 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Chevron by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,550,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,751,000 after purchasing an additional 703,646 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Chevron by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,462,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,490,000 after purchasing an additional 605,811 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $170.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.81. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.89.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

