Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average of $80.79. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $147.37. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

