Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,065,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 231,037 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vale were worth $18,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vale by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vale by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

Vale Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:VALE opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 42.86%. The company had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3542 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Stories

