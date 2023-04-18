Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,065,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,037 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vale were worth $18,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $160,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 145,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 46,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. StockNews.com raised Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.68.

Vale Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VALE stock opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 42.86%. The business had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.3542 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Stories

