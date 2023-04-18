State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $17.78 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Kroger worth $17,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Up 2.5 %

KR stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,497 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.