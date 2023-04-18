State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Workday were worth $20,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Workday by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $195.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.85, a P/E/G ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $226.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total value of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,193,539.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total transaction of $2,076,310.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,193,539.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.30.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

