Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Workday were worth $20,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Workday by 975.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $195.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.85, a P/E/G ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $226.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total transaction of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,193,539.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total transaction of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,193,539.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.30.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

