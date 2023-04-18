NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $406,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.