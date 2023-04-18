CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Announces $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.605 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
CVS Health has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CVS Health has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CVS Health to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.
CVS Health Stock Up 1.5 %
CVS stock opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $107.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.
Institutional Trading of CVS Health
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,626,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $265,843,000 after purchasing an additional 107,078 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.
