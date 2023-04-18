CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Announces $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.605 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

CVS Health has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CVS Health has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CVS Health to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.5 %

CVS stock opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $107.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,626,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $265,843,000 after purchasing an additional 107,078 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

