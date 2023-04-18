State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 997 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Hess worth $23,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hess by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,047,178,000 after purchasing an additional 159,750 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Hess by 0.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,021,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Hess by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,786,000 after purchasing an additional 801,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hess by 51.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $145.65 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $90.34 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.438 dividend. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HES. StockNews.com downgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.07.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

