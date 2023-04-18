NorthRock Partners LLC Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $452,154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at $146,280,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 6,440.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,386,000 after buying an additional 81,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 619.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,682,000 after buying an additional 67,958 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,676.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,677.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,521.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,186.91.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,013 shares of company stock worth $2,453,699. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Argus raised their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,696.12.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

