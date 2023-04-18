Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,603 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 11,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $889,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $846,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $295.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $299.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.