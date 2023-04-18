Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,124 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $15,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.55.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $107.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $125.36.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

