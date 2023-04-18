NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 810 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $107.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.17. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $125.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

