State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 457,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,703 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $24,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,203,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,568,000 after purchasing an additional 759,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,667,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,731,000 after purchasing an additional 312,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,066,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,163,000 after purchasing an additional 236,991 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,609,000 after purchasing an additional 89,589 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,608,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average is $56.84. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 165.22%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.