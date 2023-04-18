AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.76.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $208.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.19. The company has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

