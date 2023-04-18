Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GSK by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.
GSK Stock Down 1.0 %
GSK stock opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48.
GSK Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.62%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.71) to GBX 1,400 ($17.32) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.
GSK Company Profile
GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.
