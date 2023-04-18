NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Lowers Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,872,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,178,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,360,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,213,000 after buying an additional 22,505 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 897,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,940,000 after purchasing an additional 85,455 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its stake in Lennar by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 730,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,422,000 after purchasing an additional 37,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lennar Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LEN stock opened at $106.04 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $109.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.09 and a 200-day moving average of $92.31.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.