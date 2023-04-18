NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,978 shares of company stock worth $2,532,691 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $65.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

