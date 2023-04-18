Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.
Shares of SRE opened at $154.98 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.90%.
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
