Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Insider Activity

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SRE opened at $154.98 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.90%.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.