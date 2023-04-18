NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 716 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.4% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 50.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $80.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average of $74.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

