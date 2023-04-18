Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $15.59 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $15,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hershey Stock Performance

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,244 shares of company stock worth $12,579,684. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $259.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.42. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $261.17. The firm has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

