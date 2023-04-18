NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 311 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $470.55 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $522.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 294.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $447.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

