NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 393 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $217.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $245.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

