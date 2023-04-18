Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 957.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $380.19 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $392.79. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.67.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

