American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Cut to $100.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s current price.

AEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.73.

Shares of AEP opened at $93.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.58.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

