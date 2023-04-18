Robert W. Baird Trims Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Target Price to $46.00

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLOW. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

PLOW opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,584.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,430.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $137,731.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,525.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,584.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,430.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,416 shares of company stock worth $528,098. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Further Reading

