Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after acquiring an additional 519,679 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $177,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,364,000 after acquiring an additional 275,864 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $75,892,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,508,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $492.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.31. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $548.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

