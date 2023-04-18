DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.33% from the stock’s previous close.

DTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $61.12.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.07 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

