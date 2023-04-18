Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Mizuho

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ISRG. Argus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.47.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $268.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.77. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,540,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.